Tuesday Weather on the go: Seasonal temperatures today, major temperature drop coming

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Seasonal and dry conditions return today and tomorrow, ahead of the arrival of our next cold front.

Today, we are expecting forecast highs in the low to mid 70s across the borderland.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 76°, which is only 1° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 74°, which is only 2° below average.

Northwest winds will drag in more dry conditions throughout the day as well.

As for tomorrow, we are expecting to see a slight warm up in the 80s, meaning we are expecting to see more above average temperatures.

This is ahead of our next major cool front that will come in from the north. Now is a good time to get heavier jackets out and ready to use before the end of the week.

This front is expected to drop temperatures into the upper 60s by Thursday, as well as produce winds 25-30 mph in some areas.

As of right now, it looks like Thursday’s overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s making it the coldest overnight we have seen so far this Fall season.

On Friday, we are expecting to see forecast highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the borderland.

Again, this could very well be the coldest day we have seen so far this Fall season.

By the weekend, we will warm back up into the 70s. Our next cold front will arrive Sunday into Monday.

Make sure to stay your your Weather Authority team on air and online for the latest forecast and conditions.