Tuesday Weather on the go: Reg Flag Warning in effect today; winds and cooler temperatures return

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Red Flag Warning will go into effect today as windy conditions and dry conditions will stretch across the borderland.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to lows in the lower 30s to upper 40s. Make sure to bundle up, and dress for a winter-like day.

A cold front coming in from the north will change our weather today by increasing winds and dropping temperatures once again.

A Reg Flag Warning will go into effect at Noon until 6 p.m. for El Paso County in Texas and Dona Ana, Otero, and Sierra Counties in New Mexico.

A Red Flag Warning also goes into effect when dry conditions are apparent. This means we are highly discouraging any outdoor burning for today, as today’s conditions could create accidental widespread fires.

Here are some examples of outdoor burning:

The use of outdoor fire pits or grills

The burning of weeds or trash

Properly dispose of cigarettes

Check your car for any fire hazards that could create sparks on the road

Winds will come from the North at 20-25 mph and gusts at 40 mph.

We are, also, expecting forecast highs to drop back into the 50s and below average across the area this afternoon.

In El Paso we are forecasting a high of 55°, which is 11° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 54°, which is 12° below average.

Overnight lows look to drop to the 20s tonight, so expect to wake up to freezing temperatures tomorrow.

We will see even cooler afternoon highs tomorrow in the 40s and lower 50s, so make sure to keep layers handy!

High pressure will take over the area on Thursday and we see more seasonal conditions return by Friday. In fact, we look to stay in the low-to-mid 70s throughout the weekend.

Looking ahead, we are tracking multiple windy days next week that could kick off on Sunday.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.