Tuesday Weather on the go: Rain chances return today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The arrival of our next storm system will bring rain chances into the forecast.

Today, a chance for isolated showers will come into the forecast. Our best window of opportunity to see any activity in El Paso will be from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Morning lows look to shy away from freezing this morning, but will still be in the mid to upper 30s. So make sure to bundle up if you have any early morning plans!

Forecast highs will get slightly cooler as cooler air comes into the borderland.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 58°, which is 2° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 57°, which is only 1° above average.

Winds will be light as they come from the south at 5-10 mph.

We will see even cooler temperatures tomorrow, but conditions look to be more seasonal.

We are expecting to see a slight chance for showers linger into Christmas morning, but drier conditions will return in the afternoon.

By Thursday, our next storm system will arrive later in the night. This system will bring a better chance for widespread showers across the Sun City.

Rain chances increase, once again, on Friday and more seasonal temperatures return.

Conditions dry up throughout the weekend, and below average conditions will remain in the forecast until the beginning of next week.

Good news, we will shy away from freezing temperatures for the rest of the week, but they will return early next week.

