Tuesday Weather on the go: Rain chances return, below average day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Pacific storm system will increase rain chances across the borderland today.

This morning, most borderland areas are shying away from freezing morning lows.

We are waking up to lows in the upper 30s and upper 40s across the area.

But, make sure to grab a jacket since our wind chill temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s.

Changes will come to our weather a little later this morning as our next storm system moves in from the west and moves to the east.

We will keep a 30% chance of showers in the forecast. It looks like we will see our best chance for precipitation between Noon and 4 p.m.

Overall, this storm system will have low impacts and rainfall totals are expecting to be sparse.

As for afternoon highs, we are expecting to see a slight temperature drop into the lower 50s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 53°, which is 5° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 52°, which is 8° below average.

Winds will be breezy today as they come from the Southeast at 5-15 mph.

Although we are tracking a second system to come in tomorrow, this will act as more of a wind maker for us and will keep conditions breezy.

Temperatures will be quick to rebound back into the 60s by Wednesday as well.

Drier conditions will return by the end of the week, and a warming trend will continue into the weekend.

Looking ahead, it looks like our next chance for showers will come in early next week.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. for your full forecast.