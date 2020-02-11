Tuesday Weather on the go: Rain chances and major temperature drop today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A below normal day with widespread showers and possible isolated thunderstorms is expected across the borderland.

This morning, we are continuing to track showers and isolated storms. It looks like we will see our best rain chances from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Keep in mind, isolated storms are possible and are capable of producing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail.

As for flurry chances, it looks like we will see our best chances for isolated flurries between 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. No snow accumulation is expected in El Paso or Las Cruces.

As for higher elevation areas, snowfall will continue throughout the day.





A Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Southwest New Mexico are still in effect until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.

These areas could see moderate to heavy snowfall that could lead to dangerous travel conditions.

An upper low pressure system coming in from the Baja coast with an associated Pacific cold front, is not only bringing rain chances to the borderland, but a major temperature drop is expected this afternoon.

Forecast highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 49°, which is 13° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 46°, which is 17° below average.

Winds will be breezy as another cold air mass makes its way in this afternoon from the North at 10-15 mph.

As for tonight, overnight lows are expected to be freezing or slightly above.

Make sure to keep your “four p’s” in mind which are:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes

Cooler temperatures will stick around tomorrow, but conditions look to dry up.

By Valentine’s Day, we look to warm back up into the mid 60s and conditions will be pleasant.

