Tuesday Weather on the go: Rain chances and above average temperatures return

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Rain chances increase across the borderland, meanwhile we are in for another warm up across the borderland.

We are tracking some rain chances to come back into the forecast as low pressure will drag in moisture from the south.

We will see rain chances increase around 3 p.m. and last until around 10 p.m.

Storm chances in El Paso will be low and isolated. But if we do see them they are more likely to stay toward central and east El Paso.

Storms will be more likely near our mountain areas across the borderland starting this afternoon. These storms could be capable of producing strong winds and small hail.

As for today’s temperatures it looks like we will see a warm up that will put forecast highs in the low to mid 80s.

In El Paso we are forecasting a high of 86°, which is 5° above average.

In Las Cruces we are forecasting a high of 83°, which is 2° above average.

After today our rain chances will decrease once again, and we will see mostly dry conditions for the rest of the week.

As for our temperatures, we are expecting to stay above average and in the mid to upper 80s until Thursday.

Thursday into Friday and cold front will come in from the North that is expected to drop temperatures nearly 15°.

As of right now it looks like we will see highs in the upper 60s by Friday.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online throughout the week for updates.