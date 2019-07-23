Tuesday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances today, increased flooding threat

An upper high pressure system will continue to bring in recycled moisture to the area today, keeping rain and storm chances increased.

Today, we will keep a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms in the forecast.

The biggest storm threats we will see today will be heavy rainfall that could lead to localized and flash flooding.

East winds will continue to be in the forecast. This will contribute to dew points in the 50s and 60s, which will be one of the reasons heavy rainfall is possible.

As of right now, it looks like we will see scattered showers and isolated storms until 8 a.m.

We will see slightly drier conditions, with plenty of overcast until noon.

Around noon, we will start to see more scattered showers and storms form. This looks like it will last until 8 p.m.

Some light showers and a low chance of isolated storms will stay in the forecast until our early morning hours Wednesday.

We will keep a 10% chance of showers in tomorrow’s forecast,m but mostly for the morning hours. Conditions will start to dry up throughout the afternoon and evening.

Conditions will dry up on Thursday and Friday of this week.

A below normal day is also expected as our forecast highs look to be in the mid to upper 80s across the borderland.

Keep in mind, our normal temperature is 94°, and we are looking to be 6° below average today.

Temperatures will warm back up into the 90s tomorrow, but look to still be slightly below normal.

Above average temperatures in the upper 90s will come back into the forecast on Thursday and will last throughout the weekend and into next week.

Another round of humid air looks to come in on Saturday, meaning we will see our rain and storm chances increase once again throughout the weekend.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.