Tuesday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances return

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Changes return to our weather today and tomorrow as a strong Pacific storm system will come into the borderland.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to morning lows in the upper 30s to the upper 50s, so you might want to keep a jacket handy.

Rain chances will increase once again today across the area, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. in El Paso.

Storm chances will stay low, but don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder especially in eastern El Paso County.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 69°, which is 1° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 68°, which is 1° below average.

Winds will come from the Southwest at 10-15 mph. Gusts will come at 20 mph.

The Pacific storm system that we are tracking will come closer to the borderland tomorrow, which will increase and storm chances.

Windy conditions are, also, expected tomorrow as they come between 10-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

Storm chances will increase tomorrow evening as a Pacific cold front will act as a trigger. Storm threats are small hail, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds.

This cold front will drop highs to the lower 60s tomorrow and Thursday.

Winds will, also, be breezy to windy into Thursday.

By Friday, conditions become more seasonal into the weekend.

