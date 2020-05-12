Tuesday Weather on the go: Quiet and warm weather returns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Westerly winds will take over the borderland and will contribute to a warmer and calmer day.

Quiet, warm, and dry weather returns across the area today and for most of the week ahead.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 90°, which is 4° above average.

Today’s record high is 100° and was set back in 1996. So our forecast high would be 10° shy of this.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 89°, which is 3° above average.

Today’s record high is 96° and was set back in 2000. So our forecast high would be 7° shy of this.

Winds will be occasionally breezy as they come from the southwest at 10-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

The warmest hours of the day will come between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., so plan on staying inside during that time to avoid the heat.

Southwest to westerly winds will persist throughout most of the week and will keep highs above average and in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Winds will stay breezy during the afternoon, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

Warm temperatures will stay in the forecast into the weekend as well.

By Sunday, high pressure will overtake the area and will make for another near triple digit day of Monday.

Looking ahead, highs will stay in the mid to upper 90s for the start of next week.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.