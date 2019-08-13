Tuesday Weather on the go: Possible triple digit day, rain chances this week

High pressure will keep temperatures hot across the borderland today.

El Paso will be hot, as we are forecasting a high of 100°. Winds will come from the north at 5-10 mph.

Although we will see slightly drier conditions today, it will still be possible that mountain areas could see some showers.

Storm coverage will be low today, as high pressure will keep our atmosphere more stable and push moisture to the east.

More humid air is expected to come back into the borderland as soon as tomorrow as high pressure will start to move to the east.

This will allow for more humid air to come in from the south. This means more rain and storm chances will increase tomorrow.

El Paso will only see a slight rain chance, as high pressure will be close enough to keep more stability in the atmosphere.

As of right now here is what our rain chances look like for the week:

Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers, isolated storms

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers, isolated storms

Friday: A 20% chance of showers, isolated storms

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers, isolated storms

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers, isolated storms

Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 90s throughout the week, and look to shy away from triple digits until next week.