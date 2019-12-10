Tuesday Weather on the go: Possible fog and rain this morning, another cool afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A slight morning rain chance will remain in the forecast, ahead of clearer conditions returning this afternoon.

UPDATE: A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. for El Paso County in Texas and Dona Ana, Sierra, Otero, Luna, Grant, and Hidalgo Counties in New Mexico.

Today, we are continuing to track slight rain chances in our early morning hours.

It looks like we will see our best rain chances until 8 a.m. and after that conditions will start to dry out.

Something to keep in mind, is that you could wake up to some foggy conditions across the borderland, so please make sure to stay safe on the roads this morning.

Here are some tips if you find yourself driving in the fog:

Slow down and give yourself extra drive time

Make your car is visible to others both ahead of you and behind you

Put fog light on if you have them

Refrain from using your high-beam lights

Leave plenty of distance ahead of you when driving

Follow the lines on the road with your eyes

In dense fog where visibility is near zero: first turn on your hazard lights and pull into a safe location

As for the rest of the day, although we will kick off a warming trend, we will still end up slightly below average as forecast highs are in the mid 50s across the borderland.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 56°, which is only 2° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 57°, which is only 1° below average.

Winds will be light as they come from the north at 5-10 mph and become variable in the afternoon.

Drier and calm conditions look to stick around throughout the rest of the work-week and into the early part of the weekend.

Forecast highs will stay in the 50s until Thursday, and then start to flirt with the 60s by Friday.

By the weekend, forecast highs look to be almost 10° above average.

Our next major cold front will come in Sunday into Monday and will drop highs more than 15° by Monday and back into the lower 50s.

This front will, also, increase winds on Sunday to become windy.

We are tracking some possible rain associated with this front that could come in by early next week.

Stay with your Weather Authority team on air and online for the latest updates and conditions throughout the week.