Tuesday Weather on the go: Pleasant day ahead, winds and cool down ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will enjoy a pleasant and warm day today, but changes are heading our way soon.

Today, we are expecting a calm and above average day across the area.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 80°, which is 4° above average.

Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph and will remain calm throughout the day, but you could feel an occasional breeze.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 79°, which is 3° above average.

Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph and gusts at 20 mph.

Although pleasant conditions will persist today, that won’t be the case for long.

An upper low will come into the area from the California coast. This system will change our weather pattern for the rest of the workweek.

We will see our next windy day tomorrow from this system. Winds look to stay just shy of Wind Advisory criteria at 20-30 mph in El Paso and Las Cruces, with stronger winds possibly reaching 30-35 mph in areas around Silver City.

This system will bring in some moisture, but it doesn’t look to increase rain chances in El Paso or Las Cruces, so expect more mostly dry days.

The last thing we will see from this system is a cool down.

An associated cold front will drop highs nearly 10° from Wednesday into Thursday, putting highs into the lower 70s.

Cooler air from this Pacific cold front will settle in the area on Friday as well.

By Saturday, forecast highs become more seasonal in the mid to upper 70s.

A backdoor cold front will start to come into the area late Easter Sunday into Monday.

This could increase sight rain chances later Easter Sunday, with a better chance on Monday.

Cooler air will settle into the area early on next week, meaning highs will be in the low to mid 70s once again.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.