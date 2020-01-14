Tuesday Weather on the go: Near record highs today and tomorrow, rain chances in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Another couple days of above average weather is expected ahead of the arrival of our next storm system.

This morning, some borderland areas are waking up to a hard freeze. This is mostly areas in the west and in higher elevations.

El Paso looks to shy away from a hard freeze this morning, but morning lows look to be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Morning lows across the borderland are in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind chill temperatures range from the teens into the mid 30s.

So no matter where you are, make sure to bundle up this morning.

As for this afternoon, we are expecting another warm and above average day.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 68°, which is 11° above average and only 3° shy of today’s record high of 71° that was set in 1980.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 67°, which is 8° above average and only 3° shy of today’s record high of 70° that was set in 2000.

Winds will be light this afternoon as they come from the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

As for tomorrow, we are expecting another warm day that will flirt with record highs once again.

We will see changes come to our weather on Thursday, as our next storm system comes in.

This system will bring moisture back into the borderland and will reintroduce rain chances to the forecast.

As of right now,it looks like we will see our best rain chances Thursday night.

Winds will, also, be breezy throughout the day as this storm system makes its arrival.

As for our temperatures, this system will drop us back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

By Friday, rain chances look to subside, but temperatures look to jump back into the mid 60s.

This weekend, cooler air will settle so we look to be more seasonal by Sunday.

Looking ahead, our next storm system will arrive on Monday, that will give us another chance for rain and winds.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

