Tuesday Weather on the go: Near record highs and rain chances today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A warm afternoon ahead of the arrival of an upper low pressure system that will increase rain and isolated storm chances this evening.

Warm air will continue to come in this morning and afternoon across the borderland.

Morning lows will stay in the lower to mid 40s. So you will still need a jacket to stay comfortable for your Tuesday morning commute.

This afternoon, highs will be back in the 70s and even flirting with record highs.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 76° which is 11° above average and only 3° shy of today’s record of of 79° that we set back in 1990.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 75° which is 10° above average and only 2° shy of today’s record high of 77° that was set back in 2007.

Winds will be light as they come from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

This will be our last warm day as our next cold front will arrive this evening into tonight.

This front is expected to drop highs back into the 60s by tomorrow.

As this front moves in, we will see increased moisture across the area from an upper low pressure system that is by Baja California.

This means rain and isolated storm chances will increase today, mostly this evening for the Sun City.

It looks like our best chance to see activity will start at 6 p.m. and last throughout the night.

Storm chances are low, but we could see some isolated areas that could see heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

By tomorrow, it looks like showers will stick around throughout the morning so plan for a wet morning commute tomorrow.

Winds will pick up as well as they come from the southwest at 15-25 mph.

Highs will also be cooler and more seasonal.

Our next cold front will arrive on Thursday into Friday. This front will drop highs in the 50s by the end of the week.

Winds will be breezy as this next front moves in as well.

Rain chances look to stick around until Thursday, ahead of drier conditions on Friday and into the weekend.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.