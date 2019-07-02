Tuesday Weather on the go: More triple digit temperatures across the borderland, slight rain chances

A hot afternoon expected across the borderland, as we are seeing forecasts highs in triple digit ranges.

Today, we are expecting a forecast high of 101° in El Paso. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-15 mph.

High temperatures will remain above average throughout the week, and look to even stay within triple digit ranges until the weekend.

West and southwest flow of our winds will keep conditions mostly dry until Friday.

Low level moisture will still remain, meaning there is a slight chance for isolated storms. These storms should not effect El Paso, but will mostly remain in mountain areas and in Hudspeth and Culberson Counties.

A major shift in our flow will bring in more humid air from the Gulf on Friday.

This will be significant for our weather pattern, as it will increase the chance of storms this weekend, especially Sunday and Monday.

As of right now here are what our rain and storm chances look like:

Today: A 10% chance of showers in the morning, and starting again around 5 p.m. tonight. Isolates storms will stay to our east and mountain areas.

Friday: A 10% chance of showers and isolated storms.

Saturday: A 30% chance of widespread showers and increased storm chances across the borderland. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding could be possible.

Sunday: A 40% chance of widespread showers and increased storm chances across the borderland. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding could be possible.

Monday: A 30% chance of widespread showers and increased storm chances across the borderland. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding could be possible.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and isolated storms.

Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and isolated storms.

High pressure starts to build back up on Tuesday, meaning conditions will start to dry out.

But because of the high dew points and low level moisture coming from the east and southeast, we could still see isolated storms across the borderland into early next week.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change so stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.