Tuesday Weather on the go: More triple digit days ahead, possible hottest day of the year coming

Photo courtesy: Javier Hernandez

High pressure and dry air to keep temperatures climbing throughout the next couple of days.

Today, upper level high pressure will build over the borderland. This means we will see more stability in the atmosphere.

Along with high pressure, we will see a deep westerly flow that will contribute to a warm up in our temperatures this week.

Humid air will be limited so we will see some cloud coverage, but mostly sunny skies are expected.

On Thursday, we will see some humid air come in from the Gulf.

This means that we will see some slight rain and storm chances Thursday and Friday.

Because we will still see high pressure over the area, instability will be limited. This means storm chances will be limited and severe storms are not expected.

By the weekend, we will dry out once again. Temperatures look to be back in triple digits as well.

By next Tuesday, we do see more slight rain and storm chances come back into the forecast lasting until next Thursday.

Make sure to stay updated with your latest forecast with your Weather Authority team on air and online.