Tuesday Weather on the go: More rain chances this week, slight temperatures drop

More humid air coming into the borderland will keep rain chances in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Monsoon humid air coming in from our southeast, will increase rain chances in the Sun City today.

As the upper level ridge from high pressure that has kept us warm and dry moves to the southwest, we will start to see an uptick in rain and storm chances.

Today, we are expecting our last triple digit day of the week. Our forecast high will be around 8° above average.

As more humid air comes in we will see a slight drop in our temperatures.

Although we will still be above average this week, it looks like we could see highs in the mid 90s by Thursday.

Starting tomorrow, more humid air will start to come into the borderland. This means that our best chance for storms will be on Thursday and last throughout the weekend.

Keep in mind, these storms could produce heavy rainfall, strong winds, and localized flooding.

Dry and warmer air will come back into the borderland by the start of next week.

This means drier conditions and more possible triple digit days will come back into the forecast.

