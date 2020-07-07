Tuesday Weather on the go: Last day with rain storm chances, sweltering heat in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will have a chance for rain and storm chances this afternoon and evening once again.

We will continue to track a slight chance for rain and storms area wide starting after Noon.

Showers will be light and rainfall totals will be sparse. Storms look to be spotty with our better chance to see activity between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Our biggest storm threat will continue to be strong outflow winds that could kick up blowing dust in isolated areas. So, if you hear thunder road head indoors!

Expect another hot and humid day overall, as most borderland areas will continue to reach triple digits this afternoon.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 102°, which is 6° above average.

Today’s record high is 107° and was set back in 1992. So, today’s forecast high would be 5° shy of this.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 100°, which is 4° above average.

Today’s record high is 105° and was set back in 1992. So, today’s forecast high would, also, be 5° shy of this.

After showers and storms clear tonight, expect warm and above average overnight lows.

This will kick off the elongated period of time we will see extreme heat return as high pressure overtakes our borderland.

Starting on Wednesday, forecast highs will run from 104°-107° across the area.

This means that we will be 10°-15° above average for the rest of the week.

We could meet Heat Advisory criteria every day for the rest of the week.

Conditions will stay dry, so expect plenty of sunshine throughout this time as well.

Overnight lows will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s, not giving us any relief from the heat.

This means you will want to prepare early, so here are some tips to make sure you beat the heat:

Stay indoors and keep the air conditioner on

Avoid being outdoors, especially in direct sunlight

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles, look before you lock the doors

Check on relatives and neighbors

Plan to be outside in the early morning or later evening

Take frequent breaks in the shade if you have to be outside in the heat.

Click here for signs of heat stress on the body.

Looking ahead, forecast highs will continue to flirt with Heat Advisory criteria into early next week as well.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.