Tuesday Weather on the go: Increased rain and storm chances today

A deep low pressure system will spark off more showers and storms across the borderland today.

Today, a southwest flow will drag in more moisture. This means we will increase rain and storm chances, especially in the western portions in the borderland.

In El Paso, we will keep a chance for rain and isolated storms in the forecast.

As of right now, it looks like we will see the most activity later this evening and tonight.

Scattered storms that look to become severe will stay to the west throughout the day for the most part.

Keep in mind, El Paso could see isolated storms which could become severe as well.

Today’s storm threats will be heavy rainfall, localized flash flooding, hail, and strong winds.

Since there is a possibility of localized flash flooding, remember to always turn around, don’t drown.

Temperatures will stay above average across the borderland.

In El Paso, we are expecting a forecast high of 90° which is 4° above our average high of 86°.

Spotty rain chances will stay in the forecast tomorrow as well, but it looks like we will see less of a chance for storms across the borderland.

It looks like by tomorrow, we will see the chance for moderate rainfall.

We will drop rain chances by Thursday, and stay dry until the first part of the weekend.

Temperatures throughout the week will drop down to the 80s, and as of right now Friday looks like a below average day in the mid 80s.

Rain and storm chances are subject to change, so stay updated with the latest forecast with your Weather Authority team on air and online.