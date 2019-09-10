Tuesday Weather on the go: Increased rain and storm chances, below normal temperatures

More humid air coming in from the south will keep rain and storm chances increased today and tonight.

Today we will see a south flow, meaning more humid air will come in throughout the day and especially tonight.

This moisture coming in will increase our rain and storm chances today.

In El Paso, it looks like we will see rain by our later afternoon hours after 4 p.m. but storm chances look to increase between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Storms will start off isolated this afternoon mostly in the mountain areas and eastern portions of the borderland.

But, but the afternoon we will see those storms become scattered as they start to become more widespread.

Here are today’s storm threats:

Temperatures across the borderland will below normal today and in the mid to upper 80s.

El Paso is expecting a forecast high of 88° which will be 1° below our average temperature of 89°.

By tomorrow, we will see a slight downtick in storms, but we will keep a 20% chance of showers and isolated storms in the forecast.

Storms look to stay to the east, and especially in our mountain areas tomorrow.

Drier conditions will come in by Thursday, but it won’t be long-lived as more humid air will come in by Friday.

Increased rain and storm chances will come back to the forecast both Friday and Saturday. But, it doesn’t look like storms will be widespread.

Temperatures look to stay seasonal throughout the week and mostly in the upper 80s.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change, so stay updated with your Weather Authority team on air and online for the latest conditions.