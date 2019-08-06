Tuesday Weather on the go: Humid day, rain and storm chances

An upper level high pressure system over New Mexico will continue to control our weather.

This upper high will keep humid air trapped, so we will keep a chance for isolated storms in the forecast.

Today, we are expecting a humid day especially in the morning and later evening.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 100° which is 7° above average. We are also keeping a 20% chance of showers and isolated storms in the forecast.

If you plan to go donate blood today, here is what you can expect throughout the day:

Because of the possible triple digit temperatures we could see, our storm chances will not be increased today.

Storms will be mostly stay near the Gila region and southwest New Mexico.

Storm threats for these storms will be heavy rainfall, localized flash flooding, gusty winds, and small hail.

Make sure if you live in a flood prone area, you keep sandbags handy throughout the week.

As our upper high moves east, we will see more humid air come in at the end of the week.

This means that more moisture will flow into the area and we could see more area wide storms by the end of the week and into the weekend.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change, so stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.