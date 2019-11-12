Tuesday Weather on the go: Highs in the 50s today, gradual warm up this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Colder air will continue to come into the borderland today that will contribute to a freezing morning and below average afternoon highs.

Today, we are expecting a cooler day with forecast highs in the 50s and will run around 12°-20° below average.

Morning lows look to be cold and most areas of the borderland will wake up to freezing temperatures, so make sure to layer up before heading out the door for your Tuesday commute.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 50° which is 18° below average and a 17° drop from yesterday’s high of 67°.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 54°which is 14° below average.

Winds will be light today as they come from the east in the morning at 5-10 mph and shift to the south this afternoon.

Drier air will move in today as well that will take rain chances out of the forecast, for now.

By tomorrow, winds will shift to the west which will bring in warm air back into the borderland.

By tomorrow, we are expected to see highs back in the mid 60s but will remain slightly below average.

We will stay in the mid 60s for the most part this week and then warm up to the upper 60s by the weekend.

It looks like we will stay dry for the next week, and not see any rain chances.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.