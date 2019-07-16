Tuesday Weather on the go: Heat Advisory to go into effect, storm chances increase

A very hot day is expected in El Paso, with forecast highs between 104°-106°.

High pressure will keep temperatures above average and hot, especially in the Sun City.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect from 10 a.m. today until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Forecast highs look to reach 104°-106° this afternoon in El Paso. This means we will see an increased risk of heat related illness today.

We could also break today’s record high temperatures of 104° that was set back in 1980.

Here are some signs that you are at risk of a heat related illness:

Temperatures across the borderland look to be in the upper 90s and triple digits.

Make sure to stay safe, hydrated, and indoors if you can throughout the day.

But just because we are hot, this does not mean we are dry.

In fact, we are going to see more low level moisture come in from the Gulf throughout the day, which will contribute to a more monsoon-like weather pattern this week.

This afternoon, a light southeast flow will kick off in Hudspeth and Otero Counties. This means storm chances will increase in those areas at that time.

The Sacramento Mountains, Gila region, and the Bootheel could see the best chance for afternoon storms today.

Dew points will also rise into the 50s, meaning the chance for storm formation will be likely at that time.

By this evening, instability in our atmosphere will increase in El Paso and Las Cruces. This means isolated storm chances will increase at that time.

As of right now, it looks like we will see activity start to pop up around 8 p.m.

But keep in mind, the hot temperatures we are expecting to see as well as the low level humid air behind outflow boundaries could mean we see pop up or stray storms this evening.

As of right now here are what our rain and storm chances look like for the week:

Tuesday: A 10% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms

A 10% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms Wednesday : A 30% chance of scattered showers and storms

: A 30% chance of scattered showers and storms Thursday : A 30% chance of scattered showers and storms

: A 30% chance of scattered showers and storms Friday : A 30% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms

: A 30% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms Saturday : A 30% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms

: A 30% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms Sunday: A 20% chance of scattered showers and storms

These rain and storm chances are subject to increase so stay updated with your Weather Authority team on air and online.