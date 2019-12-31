Tuesday Weather on the go: Freezing morning, calm conditions today, rain chances ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Calm conditions are expected for New Year’s Eve ahead of the return of rain chances and winds.

Happy New Year’s Eve everyone! Make sure to bundle up before heading out the door this Tuesday morning, as we are off to another freezing start to the day.

Keep your “four p’s” in mind throughout the morning, which are:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop .

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop . Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes.

It looks like morning lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, meaning our “feels-like” temperatures will be in the mid to lower 20s.

As for this afternoon, a pretty pleasant day is expected.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 53°, which is 3° below average.

Winds will be light as they come in from the east at 5-10 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 50°, which is 6° below average.

Winds will be light as they come from the east at 5-10 mph.

Slight changes start coming to our weather just in time for the New Year.

Tomorrow, winds will become breezy as they come in from the west at 10-15 mph. This is in anticipation of our next cold front.

We look to see more seasonal conditions tomorrow just ahead of our front that will come in on Thursday.

By Thursday, we will keep a slight rain chance in the forecast, for now. But this front will mostly act as our first wind maker of 2020.

As of right now it looks like winds will come in from the Northwest at 25-30 mph and gusts 40 mph.

If we continue to see wind speeds reach 30 mph, we will more than likely see a Wind Advisory go into effect.

By the end of the week, we will dip back to the lower 50s ahead of a nice weekend warm up.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for today’s forecast.