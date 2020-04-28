Tuesday Weather on the go: First possible triple digit day of the year this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will see another near record high day ahead of changes that will come in tomorrow.

Today, the borderland will feel more Summer-like once again.

Forecast highs will run over 10° above average across the borderland this afternoon with forecast highs in the 90s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 94°, which is 12° above average.

Today’s record high is 96° and was set back in 1992. So, if we reach our forecast high we will end up being only 2° shy of that.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 93°, which is 11° above average.

Today’s record high is 96° and was set back in 2000. So, if we reach this forecast high we will end up being only 3° shy of that.

Winds will be light as they come from the west at 10-15 mph.

Here are some tips to help you beat the heat:

Stay indoors

Avoid being outdoors alone

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles (look before you lock)

Eat small meals

Wear loose/light colored clothing

Take frequent breaks in the shade

Later tonight into early Wednesday, a backdoor cold front will start to make its way into the area.

This front will allow cooler Canadian air to come into the borderland, and will drop highs back into the upper 80s.

This will have a minimal impact in most of the borderland, since we look to stay above average.

This will kick winds up to be gusty early Wednesday before winds die down late Wednesday afternoon.

This won’t be long-lived though, since we could see our first 100° day of the year by the end of the week all thanks to high pressure returning to the forecast!

By Thursday, forecast highs will return to the upper 90s and flirt with triple digits.

But by Friday forecast highs in some borderland areas, including El Paso, could reach triple digits for the first time this year.

This would be the earliest that El Paso has registered a triple digit day if we do reach 100°.

Looking ahead, highs will stay in the 90s into early next week as well and our next wind event could come in later this weekend.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.