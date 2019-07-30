Tuesday Weather on the go: Drier and hot conditions return

An upper high pressure system will return to the borderland, meaning drier and hotter conditions will return to the forecast.

As an upper high settles over Central New Mexico today, drier air will push into the borderland.

This means that all of the moisture we have been seeing will be pushed to the west to Arizona.

Today, rain chances will be limited to mountain areas and ares west of the Rio Grande.

Forecast highs will heat up today and look to be 3°-5° above average.

This same weather pattern will stick around throughout the rest of the week and into the early part of the weekend.

This means that we are expecting a stretch of multiple triple digit days starting on Thursday.

Starting Sunday, more rain chances will come back into the forecast for some parts of the borderland.

El Paso’s rain chances will increase on Monday into the early part of next week as well.

It doesn’t look like our storm potential will be high, as that upper high will continue to control our weather pattern into next week as well.

This will keep stability in our atmosphere, which will not allow for a lot of storm formation.

Because of more humid air coming into the area, forecast highs look to drop and become more seasonal by next week.