Tuesday Weather on the go: Direr and more seasonal conditions this week, weekend rain chances

High pressure and dry air will continue to keep conditions dry and slightly above average.

Today, we are expecting forecast highs in the low to mid 90s.

In El Paso we are forecasting a high of 96°, which will be 5° above our average 91° temperature, and 7° shy of today’s record high of 101° that was set in 2011.

Winds will be light as they come from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Here is a look at today’s pollen count:

Stable and dry air will continue to come into the borderland today and until the end of the week.

Seasonal temperatures are also expected throughout the week, and we still aren’t seeing any triple digit days in sight.

More unstable and moist air will return by the weekend.

Humid air will come in from the south/ southeast by Sunday.

This will increase our rain and storm chances Sunday until the middle of next week.

As of right now, storms still look isolated but it looks like we will see the threat of heavy rainfall since these storms will be slow moving.

