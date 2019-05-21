Tuesday Weather on the go: Critical fire weather conditions today, highs in the 70s

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Windy conditions and low humidity levels will contribute to another day of critical fire weather conditions.

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect today from noon until 9 p.m. This means we are discouraging any outdoor burning today as fires can easily and rapidly spread.

Here are some examples of what that includes:

No use of fire pits or grills

Refrain from burning trash or weeds

Properly dispose of cigarettes

Check cars for any fire hazards that could create sparks

Winds will still be windy as they come from the west southwest at 25-30 mph and gusts 45 mph. Blowing dust will not be as much of an issue as it was yesterday.

A cool and windy day ahead as forecast highs are in the 70s. Yesterday's Pacific cold front has passed to our east, but will coll us down more than 10° below normal.

Our next upper low arrives tomorrow which will keep winds windy once again. High temperatures are expected to jump back up to the high 80s.

This upper low will bring in another cold front that will drop temperatures below normal once again by Thursday. This will also keep winds in the forecast on Thursday.

Conditions seem to calm down by Friday and warm up into the 90s. A hot weekend ahead as forecast highs will be in the mid 90s.

As of right now we are tracking our next wind event to come in on Sunday and Monday as we see the arrival of another upper low pressure system coming in from the west.