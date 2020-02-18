Tuesday Weather on the go: Cooling trend kicks off today, rain chances in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A series of cold fronts will come into the borderland this week that will contribute to the return of cooler afternoon highs, especially by the end of the week.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to morning lows in the upper 30s to the lower 50s.

Although the borderland isn’t seeing freezing morning lows, make sure to keep a jacket handy.

As for this afternoon, we are expecting a slightly cooler day than yesterday but we will still remain slightly above average.

A backdoor cold front will come into the borderland this morning, but will reach the El Paso area later this evening and tonight.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 70°, which is 6° above average and a 3° drop from what we saw yesterday.

Winds will be light at 5-10 mph as they come from the north in the morning, and shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

By tomorrow, our cooling trend will continue and forecast highs will be in the upper 60s. Breezy conditions will, also, return.

Our next cold front will come in by Thursday and this will drop our afternoon highs into the upper 50s.

An upper low pressure system will increase rain chances in the borderland starting Thursday night.

Rain chances will stay in the forecast until the start of the weekend with our best chances being Friday night into Saturday.

Looking ahead, a warming trend will kick off early on next week and forecast highs will flirt with the 70s once again.

