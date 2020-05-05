Tuesday Weather on the go: Cooler/ windy today, triple digits later this week, weekend rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A backdoor cold front will come into the borderland this morning.

UPDATE: A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. as strong winds and dry conditions will persist across the area. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged today.

A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 11 a.m. as the arrival of a cold front will kick up morning winds.

Winds will come from the northeast at 25-35 mph and gusts at 45 mph. Peak winds will come in until 10 a.m.

Blowing dust will be an issue throughout the morning as well, so make sure to stay extra vigilant if you will be on the roads this morning.

Winds will die down by the afternoon, and become calm by the early evening hours.

This will impact west and far east El Paso County in Texas and southern Dona Ana County in New Mexico.

Today’s cold front will drag in cooler air to the area, and will drop highs 10°-15° from yesterday’s high temperatures.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 86°, which is 2° above average. So, a more seasonal day is expected in the Sun City.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 85°, which is 1° above average. So, a more seasonal day is expected across the Mesilla Valley as well.

These more seasonal afternoon highs won’t be long-lived as high pressure will rebuild in the area tomorrow.

This will shoot forecast highs back up into the mid to upper 90s.

In fact, by Thursday some borderland areas could see their first triple digit day of the year.

Winds will kick back up Thursday and Friday.

On Friday, our next backdoor cold front will come into the area and will drop highs 10°-15° from Thursday’s afternoon highs.

This front will drag moisture into the area throughout the weekend, meaning we are tracking rain chances to finally return to our forecast.

Both rain and storm chances will remain in the forecast Friday until Monday. Storms don’t look to be severe at this time.

