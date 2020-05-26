Tuesday Weather on the go: Cooler day today, quick warm up and rain chances ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland can look forward to another afternoon with below average highs.

A backdoor cold front that came into the area yesterday will make for a below average and “cooler day” across the area.

In fact, forecast highs will be below average and in the mid to upper 80s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 88°, which is 3° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 87°, which is also 3° below average.

Keep in mind, average highs are now in the lower 90s, so it is considered to be seasonal when highs are in the lower 90s.

As cooler air from our backdoor cold front continues to filter into the area during the morning, winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph. By this afternoon, winds will shift to the south.

High pressure will be quick to rebuild to our west, and will overtake our weather pattern for the next couple of days.

In fact, highs will return to the upper 90s tomorrow and Thursday. By Thursday, highs will flirt with tripe digits once again.

Thursday night into Friday, our next cold front will come into the area, so expect gusty afternoon and evening conditions.

Highs will become more seasonal and drop back to the lower 90s Friday and into the start of the weekend.

This front will bring moisture back into the area, so rain chances will return over the weekend.

As of right now, rain chances will stay slight with better chances on Sunday.

Looking ahead, rain chances will stick around into early next week as well as forecast highs stay in the mid 90s.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.