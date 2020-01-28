Tuesday Weather on the go: Cooler day, rain chances and below average days in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A drier and cooler day will persist across the borderland today, just ahead of our next storm system that will arrive Wednesday night.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to lows that range in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Most areas are shying away from freezing, but that could change around sunrise, so bundle up and keep a jacket handy!

As for this afternoon, we are expecting a cooler and more seasonal day.

Forecast highs across the borderland will drop 5°-8° from yesterday, but will remain more seasonal or just slightly below normal.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 59°, which is right on point with the seasonal high.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 58°, which is 3° below average.

Winds will be much lighter than yesterday as they come from the Northwest at 5-10 mph.

By tomorrow, afternoon highs are expected to warm back up into the 60s, but changes will return to the borderland by tomorrow night.

Our next storm system and cold front will make its way in around 11 p.m.

This will reintroduce rain chances late Wednesday night, with better chances throughout the day Thursday.

Something to note about Thursday morning’s rain chances is that some areas of town could see some sleet, but it will not be cold enough to actually see anything stick.

Because temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Thursday night and there will be water on roadways, it is possible that there could be some ice on the roads Friday morning.

By Thursday, highs drop into upper 40s and mostly the lower 50s across the borderland. We expect to be below average during this time, so keep your coats handy!

Drier conditions will return by the end of the week and throughout the weekend.

By the weekend, forecast highs will return to the 60s and we look to stay in the 60s well into the first part of next week.

Looking ahead, windy conditions are expected on Monday and breezy conditions on Tuesday.

Our next storm system will arrive later next week, and we will monitor if this system will produce any rain chances.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.