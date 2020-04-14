Tuesday Weather on the go: Cooler and calm day, warmer days ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A below average day is expected across the borderland this afternoon.

Cooler air from the north will seep into the area today. This will create a temperature drop from yesterday, and will keep us below normal.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 72°, which is 6° below average.

Winds will be light today as they come from the north at 10-15 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 70°, which is 8° below average.

Winds will, also, be light as they come from the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Good news, winds will stay light going into tomorrow as well! Winds will shift to the west which will, also, contribute to a warm up.

By tomorrow, we will be more seasonal and Spring-like with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

By Thursday, we look to return to the 80s and above average.

Winds will increase on Thursday to become breezy to low-end windy. Winds will shy away from Wind Advisory criteria.

By Friday, a backdoor cold front will come into the area and have a minimal impact on our temperatures since we look to stay in the 80s into the weekend.

On Saturday, a Pacific storm system will move into the area and will act as our next wind maker.

Winds still look to flirt with Wind Advisory criteria throughout Saturday afternoon.

Although this system will have some moisture associated with it, high pressure will prevent any rain and storm activity.

By Sunday, winds will stay windy, but we look to shy away from strong winds that would reach Wind Advisory criteria.

Looking ahead, both Monday and Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s!

Our next wind event looks to come in by the middle of next week.

Our next wind event looks to come in by the middle of next week.

