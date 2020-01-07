Tuesday Weather on the go: Calm today, next storm system in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Dry and quiet weather returns to the borderland today.

The borderland is waking up to freezing morning lows this morning, so make sure to bundle up before heading out this morning.

Keep your “four p’s” in mind throughout the morning, which are:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop .

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop . Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes

As for this afternoon, we are expecting a more seasonal and dry day.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 57°, which is only 1° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 56°, which is right on point with the average high.

Winds will be light as they come from the east at 5-10 mph.

Our conditions will stay dry and calm into tomorrow and Thursday.

Thursday night into Friday, we are tracking a Pacific storm system to come into the borderland.

This system will act as another wind maker on Thursday and especially Friday.

On Thursday winds look to come from the West at 10-15 mph, and by Friday will increase to Southwest at 15-25 mph.

This system will, also, increase rain chances Thursday night in some areas of the borderland. But, El Paso will see rain chances increase by Friday.

Keep in mind, we are anticipating to be back in the 60s by Thursday ahead of a 10° drop by Friday that will put us in the lower 50s.

After this system passes, we are expecting another warm up and drier conditions to return this weekend.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.