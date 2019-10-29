Tuesday Weather on the go: Breezy and seasonal day, major temperature drop in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A breezy afternoon expected as our next cold front starts to make its way into the borderland.

Today, we will see winds come from the WSW at 15-20 mph and gusts 30 mph.

So make sure to keep your trash bins and Halloween decorations ties down throughput the day.

Afternoon highs will be in the 70s once again, as we will see our warmest day of the rest of the week today.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 77° which is 3° above average and only a 1° drop from yesterday’s high of 78°.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 75° which is only 1° above average and a 3° increase from yesterday’s high of 73°.

Our next cold front will come in tomorrow, which will keep winds active and drop temperatures to the 60s and below average.

This strong front will push in tomorrow and will keep conditions dry here in the borderland.

Tomorrow night cold be the coldest overnight we have seen in El Paso so far this Fall season as we will flirt with freezing temperatures once again.

Other parts of the borderland, like Las Cruces and Deming, look to reach freezing morning lows once again Thursday morning that will be in the mid 20s.

So make sure as you head out for work or school Thursday morning you have a thick jacket with you.

Thursday’s afternoon highs look to be in the 50s as more cold air will come in from that cold front.

These afternoon highs could run 15°-20° below average.

To prepare for these colder temperatures make sure to keep the “4 p’s” in mind. Which are pets, plants, pipes, and people.

Click here for some winter safety tips from your Weather Authority team with our weather special “The Chill Out”.

Another cold and possibly freezing morning is expected Friday morning as well and afternoon highs will remain below average and back in the 60s.

Stay with your Weather Authority team on air and online for the latest forecast and conditions.