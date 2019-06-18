Tuesday Weather on the go: Another warm afternoon, triple digit and windy days in sight

Another day of warm and breezy afternoon conditions ahead.

We will continue to see a quiet weather pattern, aside from the winds that will remain in the forecast.

Dry conditions, seasonal temperatures, and mostly clear skies will be what we see today.

Forecast highs will be in mid to upper 90s across the borderland today.

Winds will come from the west at 5-15 mph and gusts 25 mph. Peak winds and gusts will come between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Humid air from low clouds will increase dew points and humidity levels in the morning.

This means we will see a humid morning in El Paso.

As winds shift to the west, and those clouds make their way to the east, we will see our humidity percentage drop.

There is a chance for scattered showers and storms to our far east, and will not have an impact here in the Borderland.

Warm, dry, and breezy conditions will remain in this week’s forecast.

We are tracking two 100° days to come in on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday flirts with 100°, but doesn’t look to reach that triple digit mark.

Low pressure across the borderland will be to blame for our breezy afternoons for the rest of the week as well.

Tomorrow’s winds look to come from the west at 20-25 mph. We are not expected to reach critical fire or wind levels.

Our next windy days will come on Friday and Saturday. Winds again, look to come from the west at 20-25 mph.

Some parts of the borderland could see winds reach 30 mph on these two days, meaning critical fire and wind levels are possible.

A cold front will come in on Friday, and will drop temperatures into the mid 90s for the weekend and into early next week as well.

We don’t see rain chances for the next week.

We are tracking a storm system that will come in next Wednesday that, as of right now, will increase rain chances to 10%.