Tuesday Weather on the go: Another hot day, storm chances increase tomorrow

A record matching day ahead, as forecast highs remain above average across the borderland.

Today, El Paso will see another hot day with a a forecast high that is 10° above average.

If we reach today;s forecast high of 102° that will tie today’s record high of 102° that was set back in 2002.

Here are some heat safety tips to keep in mind throughout the day:

A backdoor cold front coming in from the east will start to seep into the borderland today.

This front will be stalled out by the Sacramento Mountains throughout the day, which is why forecast highs will still be hot and above average today.

As that front continues to move this evening, we will see a shift in our winds that will come from the east.

This front will bring in moisture, so rain and isolated storm chances will occur in the eastern portions of the borderland this evening and overnight.

By tomorrow, this front will make its way into the central areas of the borderland and will increase rain and storm chances.

Widespread storms look to be a possibility and as this front will be slow moving.

This means that tomorrow’ storm threats will be heavy rainfall and downpours and well as possible flooding.

This front will, also, be responsible for a drop in our temperatures throughout the week.

This means we will see more seasonal temperatures throughout the week in the mid to lower 90s.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change so stay updated with your Weather Authority team on air and online.