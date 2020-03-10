Tuesday Weather on the go: Another day in the 70s, more rain chances in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- An above average day in the 70s is expected ahead of the arrival of our next storm system.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to morning lows in the lower 40s to the lower 50s. So, you might want to keep a light jacket handy.

As for this afternoon, a jacket won’t be necessary since we are expecting another day in the 70s!

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 74°, which is 5° above average.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 72°, which is 3° above average.

Winds will, also, be breezy as they come from the west at 10-15 mph.

We are continuing to track our next storm system as it comes from the west.

This Pacific storm system will increase very slight rain chances to the western area this afternoon and evening, but overall we look to stay mostly dry.

It isn’t until tomorrow that the borderland will see increase rain chances.

In fact, we could see our earliest rain chances near midnight and into our overnight. Overall rain chances tomorrow will be slight and scattered.

By Thursday, we will see more subtropical moisture come into the area as well as a cold front coming in from the north.

This will increase isolated storm chances across the area.

Rain chances will linger into Friday, ahead of drier conditions that will return Friday night and into the weekend.

As for our temperatures this week, you can expect another day in the mid 70s tomorrow.

The cold front coming our way will drop highs to the mid 60s by Friday.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.