Tuesday Weather on the go: A possible 100° day, rain and storm chances ahead

A possible triple digit day ahead before a change in our weather pattern.

Today, we are expecting a forecast high of 100° in El Paso.

Other areas of the borderland will see highs in the upper 90s and flirt with triple digits.

Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and shift to the southeast later this evening.

This shift in winds will be significant in our weather pattern, as it will eventually drag in humid and unstable air into our area for the next week.

This monsoonal weather pattern will increase rain and storm chances across the borderland.

As of right now here is what our rain/ storm chances look like:

Tuesday: El Paso won’t see rain chances. But areas in Hudspeth and Cullberson Counties will start to see scattered showers and storms around 1 p.m.

Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers will increase across the borderland as humid air from the Gulf moves west.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and storms across the borderland. Although storm chances are not high, this is one day we could see them form. The biggest threat we could see is heavy rainfall and some localized flooding.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and storms across the borderland. Although storm chances are not high, again, the biggest threat we could see is heavy rainfall and some localized flooding.

Saturday: A 10% chance of scattered and light showers across the borderland.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers, with the possibility of more heavy rainfall.

As of right now it looks like storms will stay near higher mountain areas, but heavy rain could be a possibility across the borderland.

Temperatures look to stay seasonal to below normal on Friday and lasting until early next week.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change, so make sure to stay updated with your Weather Authority Team on air and online throughout the week.