Tuesday Weather on the go: A cooler and calm day, rain chances and possible thunderstorms in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A cold front that is now to our east will contribute to multiple below normal days ahead.

For today, we are looking to be 8°-10° below normal across the borderland as we see cold air resonate in the area from the Pacific cold front that came in yesterday, but has since moved to our east.

Although El Paso's forecast high is 84°, most of the borderland will struggle to reach 80° today.

Good news, winds will start to become calm today. Winds will come from the west southwest at 5-15 mph and gusts 25 mph. In fact, we will see a week-long stretch of calm to breezy winds.

Tomorrow will kick off a warming trend, but we will still be slow to reach seasonal temperatures. We will stay in the 80s until Thursday.

Friday will not only be a more seasonal day in the 90s, but also the day we see our next storm system arrive from the west.

Rain chances will increase to 30% starting Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Rain chances will stick around throughout the weekend as we will keep a 20% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

As of right now, it doesn't look like we will see thunderstorms in El Paso as they will stay out to the east throughout the weekend.

Our next storm system will arrive on Monday, which will keep a 20% chance of showers in the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

This system looks like it will give us a better chance to see some isolated thunderstorm activity, especially near Las Cruces.