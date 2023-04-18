EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!
Expect a high of 84 degrees today!☀️ Winds will start to pick up a bit today, expect winds at 15-25mph.💨
However, tomorrow those winds will be much stronger for your Windy Wednesday.💨💨💨
On Thursday expect much calmer conditions, we will see a dip in temperatures in the 70s over the weekend.
Have a terrific Tuesday, everyone!
