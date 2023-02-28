EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!

Well expect those winds to pick up once again today!💨💨💨 We will be breezy borderline windy for today, they’ll be much stronger on Wednesday and Thursday!

However, Thursday we are expecting to drop to the 50s and expecting Flurries in the Borderland throughout the morning!

We are not expecting the snow to stick, however places like Cloudcroft, Ruidoso and Silver City are expecting around 3-5 inches of snow!❄️☃️🌨

Good news and that we are going to warm up beautifully for your weekend!

Have a terrific Tuesday, everyone!☀️