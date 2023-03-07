EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!
We are tracking some very light showers this morning! I would recommend to grab those umbrellas just in case!🌂
Well bundle up in the mornings, it is still pretty chilly, however, we are expecting a high of 75 in the afternoon around lunchtime!
Have a terrific Tuesday, everyone!☀️
