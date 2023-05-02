EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!☀️
Expect a gloomy, cloudy day today! Winds will only be at 10-15mph.💨
Beautiful weather to go out for a walk, a jog, even going golfing!
Expect better rain chances tomorrow night throughout the overnight hours.
Have a terrific Tuesday, everyone!
- Texas-themed World’s Largest Book heads to Capitol
- Gooch claims back-to-back LIV Golf titles with Singapore win
- Keanu Reeves’ band teases a comeback
- Woman misses transplant appointment after bus never arrives
- Northern lights could appear again in some US states, forecast shows
- Tuesday forecast: Slight rain chances next couple days