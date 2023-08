EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!

We are looking at a nice, calm morning, after the storm system we saw last night!

We are tracking some storms as early as 5pm but most of it will be in the late evening hours around 11pm.

It looks like we will be reaching those triple digits once again as we head into your weekend.

We could see some rain chances move in again on Labor Day Monday!