Grab the rain gear this morning!☔️ Tracking lots of rain throughout the day today and much cooler temps!

So, grab the sweaters as well! High of 89 degrees today but we will be in the 70s throughout your entire morning.

We have now registered 70 days triple digits as of yesterday, however, expect a break from the triple digits for a while.

It is finally starting to feel like Fall! We are only 11 days away!

Expect rain chances for most of this week!