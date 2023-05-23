EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!
Well just expect a really hot, sunny day!🥵 We are so close to triple digits!☀️
Expect all 90s this week even throughout your weekend!
Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and applying sunscreen!
No more rain chances for the next 9 days.
However, we will start to see those winds pick up for your weekend!
Have a terrific Tuesday, everyone!
