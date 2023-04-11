EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!

Well expect a beautiful, slightly hot day today!☀️ However, we expect our first 90-degree mark of the year tomorrow!

We will be slightly breezy and gusty at times at around lunchtime just like yesterday.

Low pressure system in Southeast Texas could potentially bring some moisture tomorrow, however, don’t expect much, we are only forecasting 10% as of now, so I would hold off on those car washes.

Have a terrific Tuesday, everyone!☀️