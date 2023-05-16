EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!
Another beautiful, cloudy day, expect a high of 88 degrees and very calm winds!
We are expecting to be very hot & humid this afternoon, if we do track some rain it is going to be few isolated showers, few sprinkles, very minimal rain chances.
Rain chances will increase towards the end of the week!☔️
Have a terrific Tuesday, everyone!
