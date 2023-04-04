EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!

Well we got to see those strong gusts yesterday, expect them to be a lot stronger today!

High Wind Warning was issued at midnight last night, up until 9pm tonight!💨💨💨 Sustained winds will be at 30-40mph and gusts up to 65mph! That is what we consider damaging winds!

Avoid being outdoors as much as possible today, expect plenty of tumbleweeds out on the roads.

Expect a high of 70 degrees, however tomorrow morning expect a very chilly start with a high of 66 degrees.

Have a terrific Tuesday, everyone!☀️